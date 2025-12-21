Chhattisgarh Additional Advocate General Ranveer Singh Marhas resigns

Raipur/Bilaspur, Dec 21 Chhattisgarh Additional Advocate General Ranveer Singh Marhas has resigned from his post. The resignation of the senior law officer has fuelled speculation that the state government is moving towards comprehensive reforms in the Advocate General’s office.

Marhas was serving at the Advocate General’s office at the Bilaspur bench of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Following his resignation, significant changes are expected in the Advocate General’s office, which handles the state government’s legal representation in the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Last month, Advocate General Praphulla Bharat had resigned, a development that surprised many lawyers associated with the High Court.

However, the move was not entirely unexpected for the Law and Legislative Department and senior government officials. Now, approximately a month after the Advocate General’s resignation, Additional Advocate General Ranveer Singh Marhas has also submitted his resignation to the Secretary of the Law and Legislative Department.

Interestingly, neither Advocate General Praphulla Bharat nor Additional Advocate General Ranveer Singh Marhas cited any specific reason for their resignations. The content of both resignation letters is said to be almost identical, suggesting that the decisions may be linked more to institutional changes than to personal reasons.

In his letter, Ranveer Singh Marhas wrote that it was an honour for him to serve as Additional Advocate General for the past two years.

During this period, he had the opportunity to contribute to the state’s legal matters and represent the government in various courts. He expressed gratitude for the trust and cooperation extended by the government, stating that he discharged his responsibilities to the best of his ability and that it was now an appropriate time to step down from the post.

After Praphulla Bharat’s resignation, the state government appointed Vivek Sharma as Advocate General of Chhattisgarh on November 21, 2025.

Vivek Sharma is the youngest Advocate General in the history of Chhattisgarh. He had earlier served as an Additional Advocate General and has extensive experience practising in the Chhattisgarh High Court.

