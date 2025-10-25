Chhattisgarh: Badesetti becomes first Maoist-free village, setting model for peace, development

New Delhi, Oct 25 Once a symbol of fear and insurgency, Badesetti village in the Bastar region has scripted a new chapter in Chhattisgarh’s history by becoming the state’s first Maoist-free Gram Panchayat. Once caught in the shadow of Maoist violence, this remote village is now a model of peace, development, and self-reliance.

Under the Maoist Rehabilitation Policy, the Panchayat and Rural Development Department has sanctioned Rs 1.10 crore for the holistic development of the village. The funds are being utilised to improve infrastructure, strengthen local governance, and ensure the return of essential public services that were once disrupted by Maoist activities.

Today, Badesetti stands as a symbol of transformation. The same residents who once feared venturing out after sunset now actively participate in village development meetings and digital transactions. With the reopening of bank accounts that were dormant during years of insurgency, the people of Badesetti are now embracing Digital India, using UPI payments for daily transactions, a small but powerful sign of confidence and progress.

The Anganwadi centre, which had been shut down for nearly three years due to Maoist threats, has now reopened. Workers have returned, and children once again receive early education and nutritional support. Government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jal Jeevan Mission and Solar Lighting Projects have brought clean drinking water and reliable power to the community. Construction of a Panchayat Bhawan and a primary health centre is underway, while the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana has connected the village to nearby towns with a newly built concrete road, making transport and trade easier than ever.

A villager said, “Yes, the construction work in our Panchayat has been completed, and everything is functioning properly now. Earlier, the situation was very different, but now a real improvement is visible. Bus services have started, electricity has reached every home, and a concrete road connects us to nearby areas. Development is clearly taking shape here.”

Another villager shared how peace has returned to the region, saying, “Earlier, my entire area was under Maoist influence, but now the presence has completely ended. There are no signs of any Maoist activity anymore; the area is fully free and peaceful.”

Badesetti’s transformation has become a source of inspiration for nearby villages still struggling under the remnants of extremism. Local authorities believe that the village’s success story can serve as a model of peace through development for the rest of Bastar.

Officials say continued investment in education, health, and employment generation will ensure that this peace is lasting. From fear to freedom, and from darkness to development, Badesetti has truly become the face of a new, self-reliant Bastar.

