Chhattisgarh: Bastar to witness historic surrender of over 200 Maoists today

Raipur, Oct 17 In a momentous development in Chhattisgarh's long-standing battle against insurgency, more than 200 Maoists from the Maad region are set to formally surrender before Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma in Jagdalpur on Friday.

Among them is Rupesh, the North-West Sub-Zonal In-charge, a high-ranking figure whose defection signals a significant blow to the Maoist command structure.

Rupesh, accompanied by his comrades, arrived at the Bijapur police headquarters on Thursday evening, where he initially surrendered.

The final ceremonial handover will take place shortly at the Reserve Police Lines in Jagdalpur, Bastar district, marking a symbolic and strategic victory for the state's anti-Naxal campaign.

Chief Minister Sai hailed the event as a turning point, asserting that Bastar's strength lies in its people’s self-reliance, education, and dignity.

"Our governance model, rooted in these values, is now bringing hope and transformation to the heart of Dandakaranya," he said. This mass surrender is the culmination of a multi-pronged strategy that blends security operations with developmental outreach.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday clarified that those who have arms in hand deserve no leniency, and everyone supporting them will face stern legal action.

HM Shah has already said that Naxalism will be wiped out from India by March 2026.

Under CM Sai's leadership, the state has intensified efforts not only to neutralise armed threats but also to address the socio-economic vacuum that fuels extremism.

Initiatives in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and livelihood generation have begun to reshape the region's narrative.

The success is credited to the coordinated efforts of police and paramilitary forces, the proactive role of local administration, and the growing awareness among tribal communities.

Public representatives have also played a key role in bridging trust between the government and remote populations.

Friday's ceremony is more than a procedural formality - it is a declaration of intent. As Bastar turns a new leaf, the reincorporation of these former insurgents into civil society stands as a testament to the power of inclusive governance and sustained peace-building.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor