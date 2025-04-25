Chhattisgarh: BJP leaders sustain injuries in ropeway mishap

Raipur, April 25 A number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Chhattisgarh sustained injuries in a ropeway mishap at the revered Maa Bamleshwari Devi temple in Dongargarh town, Rajnandgaon district, on Friday.

The incident occurred as the leaders were descending via the ropeway after offering prayers. The mishap occurred when the trolley they were traveling in broke near the stopping point at the base of the hill.

Fortunately, the accident took place at the very end of the descent, mitigating the severity of the situation and averting a greater calamity, according to officials.

Among those injured were state unit General Secretary Bharat Verma, senior leader Ramsevak Paikra, BJP leader Daya Singh, and Temple Trust President Manoj Agarwal.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended his wishes for Bharat Verma’s swift recovery, expressing his sentiments on his X handle.

He noted that while Bharat Verma sustained minor injuries, the others emerged largely unscathed. Officials reported that Bharat Verma suffered injuries to his hand and other parts of his body, while the remaining leaders experienced minor injuries.

All the injured were promptly transported to a hospital in Rajnandgaon for medical care. Ramsevak Paikra recounted that six individuals were inside the ropeway compartment at the time of the accident.

He assured that everyone is on the path to recovery, though Bharat Verma’s injuries are more pronounced.

The Maa Bamleshwari Devi temple, a site of profound spiritual significance, stands atop a hill, requiring pilgrims to ascend 1,100 steps to seek blessings.

For the convenience of visitors, a ropeway system has been installed, though this recent accident has raised concerns about its reliability.

The accident has brought attention to the safety standards of the ropeway system at the temple, which is a major attraction for devotees from across the nation and beyond.

The authorities are expected to launch an investigation into the matter to determine the cause of the mishap and ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.

