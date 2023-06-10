Chhattisgarh: BJYM to gherao CM's house alleging malpractices in CGPSC results

Raipur(Chhattisgarh) [India], June 10 : Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, will gherao the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's residence in Raipur on June 19 to protest against alleged irregularities in the results of exams conducted by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), said the state president of BJYM Ravi Bhagat.

As per BJYM allegations, the relatives of politicians, bureaucrats, and businessmen were selected for the CGPSC exams. They also questioned the transparency in the selection of the assistant professor examination that was conducted in the year 2019-20.

The BJYM president questioned the recruitment done to government jobs from 2019 to date.

Despite protests, the state government did not take any action, BJYM leaders said.

Alleging malpractices in CGPSC exams, BJYM earlier had gheraoed the office of CGPSC, and protests were also held at every district of the state, said the state president of BJYM Ravi Bhagat.

In the gherao to the CM's house around 10,000 people will participate, said Ravi Bhagat.

BJYM on June 6 held a demonstration, 'Bhrashtachar Baraat', in Raipur to protest against alleged corruption in the Congress' Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government.

