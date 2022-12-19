Chhattisgarh: 'Boycott is right to an extent...', says actor-director Piyush Mishra

According to actor-director Piyush Mishra, the trend of boycotting movies is "right to an extent" but "it is wrong after that."

"I would not like to say much about the boycott trend. 'Boycott' is right to an extent but it is wrong after that," Mishra toldin an interview on Sunday.

Mishra, who is also a singer, is set to perform in Raipur as part of his 'Aarambh Hai Prachand' concert series with a big band.

Talking about the show, Mishra said, "We have done shows in Raipur earlier as well, but we are going to perform with a big band for the first time. We are visiting different cities in the country and we are performing with this band. In Raipur also, we are performing with this band. We have to perform, we have to create an atmosphere. Our managers have seen the place to perform, the place is good."

Throwing light on his political inclination, the actor-director said, "I like the work of different people in politics. I like Arvind Kejriwal for the work that has done to advance education and health facilities in Delhi. I like Prime Minister Narendra Modi very much. But I don't like various works of the BJP. I call myself a non-political person but you cannot live in such a society. You have to take sides."

Mishra also said, "I have written an autobiographical novel. It will be in the market by January 13, 2023. The name of the book is 'Tumhari Aukat kya hai Piyush Mishra' (What is your status, Piyush Mishra). Autobiography is written by big people. I am not such a big man, so I have written it like a novel so that the story becomes interesting and it is interesting to read."

"The book also has some stories about my life. My journey is described in that book from Gwalior to Delhi and Delhi From to Mumbai. My 20 years in Gwalior, 20 years in Delhi and 19-20 years in Mumbai. The book has been written keeping in mind that it can be anyone's journey, every person will relate to it," the actor added.

Mishra further explained about his 'Aarambh 2023' project. He said, "It is an all India tour of our Ballimaran Band. Under this, we will perform in different cities of India. It will start from Chandigarh on January 14, 2023. In this we will have different shows in different cities where we will perform."

( With inputs from ANI )

