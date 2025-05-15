Chhattisgarh: Bus Carrying 70 Plus Baraatis Falls Into Ditch in Balrampur, 3 Killed, Many Injured (Watch Video)

A tragic accident occurred in Balrampur Chhattisgarh, where bus carrying 70-80 people going for wedding fell into a ditch near Kanthi Ghat. As per the reports Bus was en-routed to Jharkhand.

In that accident Three people lost their lives while dozens got injured. Following the accident the injured people have been sent to hospital for further treatment.

Balrampur, Chhattisgarh: An accident occurred where a bus carrying 70–80 baraatis fell into a ditch near Kanthi Ghat. The bus was en route to Jharkhand. Three people, including a woman and a girl, died, and over two dozen were injured pic.twitter.com/JVP5hVr2bz — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2025

In separate incident Thirteen people, all women and children, died and 11 were injured in a collision between a trailer truck and a truck in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Four children and nine women died in the road accident that happened late Sunday night near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar road in Raipur district.

Raipur SP Lal Ummed Singh said, "Some people from village Chataud had gone to Bana Banarasi to participate in the Chatthi program. They were returning after the program was over... During this, an accident happened near Raipur-Balodabazar road... A total of 13 people have died... 12 other people have been injured... All have been sent to the hospital for immediate treatment."