Chhattisgarh Chimney Collapse: Two Injured, Several Workers Feared Trapped After Chimney of Iron-Making Factory Collapses in Mungeli (Watch Video)

Several workers feared being trapped after a chimney of an iron-making factory collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli on Thursday, January 9. The incident occurred in the Sargaon area, where two workers were injured in the incident and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Visuals From the Collapse Site

#Story | A chimney collapse at a steel plant in #Mungeli, #Chhattisgarh has left several labourers feared trapped. #Rescue efforts are likely underway, but details are scarce at this time . pic.twitter.com/vjUskYZRk2 — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) January 9, 2025

According to news agency IANS, over 30 people were buried under debris due to the collapse of an under-construction chimney. Police and administrative teams are on the spot, working to rescue the people trapped in the debris. The accident took place during the construction of a Chimney at an iron pipe manufacturing factory, Kusum. More details awaited.