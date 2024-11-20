Chhattisgarh CM Sai briefs HM Amit Shah on progress in Maoist-affected areas

New Delhi, Nov 20 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah at North Block, New Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting focused on various issues, including the state's development, security, and other important matters, an official statement said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister provided an update on the ongoing operations in the Maoist-affected areas and the progress of security forces' actions.

The Chief Minister informed that the state government has taken several significant steps in the areas of road construction, education, health, and employment, which have led to positive changes in these regions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated these efforts and assured full cooperation from the central government, according to an official statement. Strategies for Maoist eradication were also discussed during the meeting, according to information.

Chief Minister Sai stated that under the guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, the fight against Maoisim in Chhattisgarh is being waged with determination. On the security front, the state government has achieved significant success in anti-Maoist operations.

Over the past 11 months, approximately 200 Maoists have been killed, while 742 Maoists have surrendered. The state government is committed to eradicating Maoisim by March 2026, in line with the resolve set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister further assured that the central government is committed to supporting the state's security and development efforts. Amit Shah assured full cooperation from the central government in the fight against Maoism.

Last month, Shah chaired a high-level review meeting with chief ministers of left-wing extremism (LWE) affected states and top security officials. The meeting discussed the future strategy and ongoing crackdown against the ‘Red Ultras’.

During his visit to Chhattisgarh in August this year, Amit Shah directed the security forces to expedite and give further momentum to operations against the Maoists and eliminate the left-wing extremism (LWE) by March 2026.

--IANS

