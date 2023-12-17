Chhattisgarh CM Sai calls on Mandaviya
New Delhi, Dec 17 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai met Union Health Minister and election co-in-charge of Chhattisgarh Mansukh Mandaviya at his residence here on Sunday.
BJP's tate incharge Om Prakash Mathur, Pro-tem Speaker Ramvichar Netam, and Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma were also present at the meeting.
