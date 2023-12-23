Chhattisgarh CM to meet PM Modi on Saturday

New Delhi, Dec 23 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss several key issues including schemes related to the development of the state.

In a post on X, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Office said, "Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 23."

The CMO said that during the meeting, Sai will discuss several important topics including schemes related to the development and public interest of Chhattisgarh.

The CMO further said: "Chief Minister Sai will also meet the President, Vice President, Union Home Minister and Finance Minister during his stay in New Delhi."

Sai was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the state after the BJP defeated the Congress in the recently concluded assembly polls.

