Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai doesn't waste time to deliver on 'guarantees'

Raipur, Jan 7 The newly-formed BJP government in Chhattisgarh, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has intensified its campaign to fulfil its 'guarantees' as soon as it came to power.

During the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda had assured the people that the poll promises being made by the party and the guarantees that are being given will be fulfilled under any circumstances. And now, Sai, as promised, has started delivering on those ‘guarantees’ without wasting time.

The BJP is giving priority to its poll promises as the party is also eyeing the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Several big decisions have been taken in less than a month since the new government was formed in the state.

In its first meeting, the state Cabinet cleared the proposal of implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for over 18 lakh poor families in rural areas. Apart from this, the state government announced to purchase of 21 quintals of paddy per acre from farmers at the rate of Rs 3100.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, 12 lakh farmers were paid their pending paddy bonus of two years.

The state government has also announced to give free rice to the poor for five years and CBI investigations into the irregularities in the Public Service Commission examination.

For students, the BJP government has decided to give bicycles to the children of Class 9 and provide free textbooks till Class 12.

The Chief Minister says that the guarantees given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have to be fulfilled and its benefits have to be given to the general public with complete transparency.

Senior spokesperson of the state Congress, Dhananjay Singh Thakur has said that the people of the state were expecting the implementation of Modi's guarantees from Sai's cabinet.

Currently, paddy procurement is going on in the state and farmers are waiting to get the price of paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal, the Congress leader said.

He also said that farmers were “waiting for loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh and the fourth instalment of Nyay Yojana; 60 lakh women, who filled the forms of Mahtari Vandan Yojana, were waiting Rs 1000 per month and more than 73 lakh families of the state were waiting to get LPG cylinder for Rs 500. But they all were disappointed. The BJP government has once again broken its promises to the people of the state”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor