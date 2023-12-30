Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai takes lead in rolling out 'Modi Ki Guarantee'

Raipur, Dec 30 After the formation of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has an opportunity to fully fulfil the guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi given to the people of the state during the Assembly polls.

Besides Sai and two Deputy Chief Ministers, there are nine ministers in the state cabinet. The state government has actively started trying to implement its schemes.

After serving as MLA, MP and Union minister, Sai is now the Chief Minister. As soon as he took over the new responsibility, he started the process of implementing the guarantees given by Modi.

First of all, he took a big step to provide houses to 18 lakh homeless people. Along with this, 21 quintals of paddy per acre was purchased and two years' pending bonus was paid. It has also been announced that the poor will be given free rice for five years.

Sai says that 18 lakh people have been given houses, two years' bonus has been given to farmers, and other guarantees given by the Prime Minister will be fulfilled as well.

During the Assembly polls, the BJP had promised Rs 10,000 per year for landless labourers, free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh for farmers, subsidy of Rs 500 for a gas cylinder and one lakh jobs. Prime Minister Modi had said during campaigning that it is Modi’s guarantee to fulfill the BJP's guarantees.

Now Sai has the opportunity to fulfill the guarantees of Modi. In about a fortnight, the Chief Minister has already given this message that the guarantees given by the Prime Minister will be fulfilled at any cost and this has started at a fast pace.

Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the communication department of the Congress, said, “The guarantees announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the assembly elections are exactly like the promises made during 2014, which are nothing more than a statement. The state government has said that it will provide houses to 18 lakh people but no list is available.”

“The BJP has bought paddy for Rs 3100 per quintal and had talked about a lump sum payment, the purchase of paddy is continuing but it is still not bearing fruit. Similarly it was said that women will be given Rs 1000 per month, for which no rule has been framed till now,” Shukla added.

Political analysts believe that as the Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai has an opportunity to prove his mettle by implementing the guarantees of the Prime Minister. Actually, the fulfillment of the guarantees has started in the state and in this Chhattisgarh has gone ahead of the other BJP-ruled states. If this continues and decisions are taken, then Sai will be the first Chief Minister to fully implement Prime Minister Modi’s guarantees.

