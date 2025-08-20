Chhattisgarh: Couple Caught Romancing on Moving Bike in Bhilai, Police Arrest Rider and Seize Vehicle (Watch Video)

A person can go up to any extended to express his love, but is it worth risking life. Recently a video of couple romancing on bike has surfaced on social media. This incident is reportedly from Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, were couple caught romancing in filmy style. In video, boy can be seen driving bike (royal Enfield), while his girlfriend can be seen siting on petrol tank. According to information this video is from Sector 10 of Bhilai Township.

Following the viral video, Bhilai Nagar Police have arrested the man seen riding the bike and legal action has been initiated against him. This viral video has created concern among netizens about the safety of two as neither of them are wearing a helmet. The video seems to have been filmed from a car following the bike.

भिलाई इस्पात नगर में चलती बाइक पर कपल के रोमांस का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में युवती बाइक की टंकी पर बैठी हुई है और युवक को गले लगाकर सड़क पर फिल्मी अंदाज़ में घूमती नजर आ रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि यह नजारा भिलाई के सेक्टर 10 का है और बाइक का नम्बर… pic.twitter.com/F50uiyk9ZN — Jaydas Manikpuri (@JayManikpuri2) August 19, 2025

Similar incident was reported in Pune were a video showing a couple engaging in romantic behaviour on a moving bike went viral on social media. The video was reportedly filmed on a road near the Khed Shivapur area in Shindewadi. The video is reportedly from the Shindewadi area near Khed Shivapur.

Also Read: Bengaluru Accident: 37-Year-Old Techie Dies After Being Run Over by BMTC Bus (VIDEO)

The clip shows the woman sitting backwards on the fuel of the motorcycle with her arms wrapped around the rider. Neither the rider nor the passenger is wearing a helmet. The footage appears to have been filmed by a pillion rider on another bike. Despite being recorded, the couple showed no signs of stopping or changing their behaviour.