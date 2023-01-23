Chhattisgarh: Couple held for indecent activity over bike in Durg

The Chhattisgarh Police on Sunday arrested a couple for allegedly hugging and being indulged in "indecent activities" while riding a bike in the Durg region.

The police came into action and took cognizance of the matter after a video of the same went viral over the internet.

In the purported video, the girl could be seen hugging the rider, sitting opposite him, while the man rides the bike.

"A video of a couple who were driving recklessly and doing obscene scenes went viral. The Police took cognizance of it and registered a case. Both of them have been arrested," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav said.

Through the probe, the police found that the couple was riding a stolen bike without any documents.

"The bike they were using did not have a registration plate and during the probe, it was found that the bike was stolen from a village a year back. The market price of the bike is Rs 1.50 lakh but the accused bought it for Rs 9,000 without any documents. The bike has now been seized," SP Abhishek Pallav added.

This has come days after The Uttar Pradesh Police is probing a case under the Motor Vehicles Act against two persons for being allegedly indulged in an "indecent act" over a two-wheeler in Lucknow's Hazratganj. In this video as well, the girl was seen hugging the person driving the scooty.

( With inputs from ANI )

