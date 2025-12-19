Chhattisgarh Crime: Woman Murdered by Live-in Partner, Body Found Stuffed in Sack

A shocking incident has come to light where a woman, who was living in a live-in relationship with a man after leaving two previous husbands, was murdered by her live-in partner. Her body was discovered stuffed in a sack in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. This incident has caused significant stir among netizen. The has police quickly launched an investigation and arrested three accused, including the woman's live-in partner. Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident stemmed from a dispute and occurred under the influence of alcohol.

According to information, incident took place near the Chandra Maurya underpass in the Supela police station area. On December 13, locals complained to the police about a foul smell emanating from a sack near a drain. When the police arrived at the scene and opened the sack, they found the decomposed body of a woman. The body was so disfigured that identifying the deceased was difficult. Police identified the woman, found to be Aarti alias Barati Banjare, through a tattoo on her hand. She had been living with Tularam Banjare for 4-5 months and had a history of two prior marriages and alcohol addiction. Tularam Banjare confessed to killing her during questioning after being taken into custody. He stated that on December 5, an argument during a drinking session escalated, leading him to assault Aarti and fatally injure her by banging her head against the wall.

Tularam murdered the woman, concealed the body in a sack, and, with the aid of his brother Govardhan Banjare and auto-rickshaw driver Shakti Bhoyar, dumped it in a drain near the Chandra-Maurya underpass on the Mumbai-Howrah railway line. They then spread a rumor that Aarti had gone to Nagpur for her father's treatment to deflect suspicion. However, police investigation, including CCTV footage, technical evidence, and interrogation, uncovered the murder plot and led to the arrest of the accused, Tularam, who was found to have a prior prison record.