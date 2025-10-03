Chhattisgarh Crime: Woman Stabbed to Death by Lover at Petrol Pump Near Ambikapur, CCTV Footage Surfaces

In an tragic turn of events a woman stabbed to death in broad daylight by her lover. Incident took place at petrol pump near, Kali Temple in Chopda Para, Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. The attack incident, caught on camera and video of this incident has been surfaced on social media.

The CCTV footage, shows the assailant arriving at the petrol pump on Thursday, October 2 and then, they suddenly launched attack on woman. Victim, an employee at the petrol pump, was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Following attack accused fled from the scene, leaving behind the weapon

Accused fled the scene immediately, leaving behind the weapon. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the brutal incident.