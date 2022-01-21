Chhattisgarh: Dead body of young man found hanging inside Bilaspur Express coach

In a tragic turn of events, dead body of a young man was found in the Chirmiri-Bilaspur Express train. The dead body was spotted by one of the railway workers in the parcel bogie under mysterious circumstances The Chirmiri-Bilaspur train had reached Bilaspur station at 4.30 am after disembarking the passengers, the train reached the yard for cleaning, this is when the dead body was recovered.

The railway staff were immediately informed, and , GRP and Railway officials reached the spot and the body was sent for postmortem. Officials say that it will be known whether it is murder or suicide only after the autopsy report. GRP and Railway officials are currently trying to identify the deceased. In this case, GRP station in-charge GR Rathia says that prima facie the case seems to be of suicide. Everything will be clear only after the postmortem. The inspection of the matter is going and so far no eyewitness has come forward in the case.