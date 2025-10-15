Chhattisgarh: Dhamtari residents get food grains under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana

Dhamtari, Oct 15 While many countries around the world are currently facing food shortages, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has no shortage of food grains. Essential food supplies are being made available to everyone - from the economically weaker sections to the general public - at affordable rates. This has proven to be a great relief for many families.

In Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the state government is providing 30 kg of food grains per family, while the central government is supplying an additional 5 kg per person. As a result, many poor families now enjoy food security and no longer have to worry about securing two meals a day.

The central and state governments are committed to ensuring that no one in the country goes to bed hungry. Under this initiative, food grains are being distributed to the poor and middle-class families at highly subsidised or free rates. Millions across the country are benefiting from this program, which allows people to live with dignity and peace of mind.

This scheme proved to be a lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic when work and business activities came to a halt. For many, it was nothing less than life-saving support.

Beneficiaries from Dhamtari district shared that before the implementation of this scheme, they could barely afford two meals a day. With grain prices high, most of their income was spent on food. However, after the Modi government took office, their food worries have significantly reduced.

One of the beneficiaries, Vinita Kothari, said she receives 35 kg of grains every month through her ration card, which is sufficient to feed her entire family. Tribal families living in forested areas of the district are also receiving essential items, including grains, pulses, sugar, and salt. Vinita expressed her heartfelt gratitude to both the central and state governments for their continued support.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is a flagship welfare scheme under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aimed at providing free food grains to the poor and migrant workers.

The scheme was implemented in multiple phases: Phase I and Phase II from April to November 2020, Phase III in May and June 2021, Phase IV from July to November 2021, and Phase V from December 2021 to March 2022.

Under PM-GKAY, the central government provides 5 kg of free food grains per person per month in addition to the subsidised ration already being distributed under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

