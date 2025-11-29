Chhattisgarh: 'Drone Didi' Shanti Vishwakarma emerges as symbol of women empowerment

Raipur, Nov 29 In Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, the village of Achholi in Dongargarh is showcasing a unique example of women’s empowerment through agricultural innovation.

Under the Central government's Namo Drone Didi scheme, women are now using drone technology to spray nano urea and pesticides on farmlands -- modernising farm operations while strengthening rural women economically.

At the heart of this transformation is Shanti Vishwakarma, popularly known as "Drone Didi", who has emerged as a key support system for farmers in the region and a symbol of self-reliance.

The Central government's initiative provides women with specialised drone-flying training, enabling them to explore new income avenues. Drone spraying saves farmers time, labour and cost, while ensuring more efficient application of farm inputs.

The work of Shanti Vishwakarma and other "Drone Didis" is gradually reshaping agricultural practices in the district.

Shanti charges Rs 300 per acre for spraying paddy fields, with different rates applicable for other crops.

The rising demand for specialised services has substantially increased her income, earning her the title of "Lakhpati Didi".

She is now helping other rural women join the scheme and pursue similar livelihoods.

With support from the Central and state governments, Shanti received equipment worth nearly Rs 15 lakh, including a drone valued at Rs 10 lakh and a vehicle worth Rs 5 lakh. And using this vehicle, she travels across different parts of the district to provide drone-spraying services.

The Drone Didi scheme aims to expand women's participation in agriculture and encourage the use of modern technology.

Shanti's achievements in Achholi stand as a fact that with proper training and institutional support, rural women can become frontrunners in agricultural modernisation.

Speaking to IANS, Shanti said she has been associated with a women's self-help group for around 15 years and currently serves as its president.

"Our group was informed about the drone-pilot training programme. After discussions, I was selected. Before this, I used to run a small pickle and papad business. I underwent a 15-day drone-pilot training in Gwalior. Later, at a public programme, I was handed the keys to the drone. I have been working for the past two years and have received good orders, also helped by my YouTube channel. My entire family supports me. Every day I get spraying work for 10 to 20 acres," she said.

Shanti expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching schemes aimed at making women self-reliant. She added that the Chhattisgarh government too has implemented several welfare programmes that have created employment opportunities for women working both at home and outside.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor