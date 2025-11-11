Chhattisgarh Dy CM shares lunch with Naxal's mother in bid to secure commander's surrender

Raipur, Nov 11 The Chhattisgarh government has intensified efforts to secure the surrender of dreaded Naxal commander Hidma, seen as the last major bastion of Maoist insurgency in Bastar. In a deeply personal outreach, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma visited the villages of Hidma and fellow commander Barse Deva, where he met and paid respects to their mothers recently.

The mothers, moved by the gesture, appealed for their sons' rehabilitation and even shared lunch with Sharma, speaking to everyone present with warmth and affection.

In a post on X, Sharma wrote, “I paid my respects to the mothers of Madvi Hidma and Barse Deva. They also appealed for rehabilitation. We had lunch together, and the mothers spoke to everyone with great affection.”

He further met families of other active Naxalites, urging them to encourage rehabilitation.

Hidma, commander of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army in south Bastar, is accused of orchestrating major attacks including the Tadmetla massacre in 2010, Jhiram Valley ambush in 2013, Burkapal attack in 2017, and Aranpur IED blast in 2023.

With bounties exceeding one crore rupees, he is the sole remaining leader capable of mobilising tribals into the Naxal fold.

As senior cadres surrender or get neutralised, the Maoist structure has weakened significantly, leaving Hidma as the final link.

Security sources say his surrender would effectively end Naxalism in Bastar. Though surrenders are rising in Bastar and Gariaband, a hardline group including Hidma and Deva continues to resist, as revealed recently by surrendered Naxalite Rupesh.

Sharma's village visits were a direct response to this defiance. Speaking at a public programme in Indravati Sabha Garh of Bijapur district during his two-day visit, Sharma reiterated that bringing peace, security, and development to Bastar remains the government's top priority.

He highlighted how decades of Naxal violence have stalled progress and called for collective action to make the region violence-free and prosperous.

The event was attended by a large gathering of public representatives, Panchayat members, Sarpanches, community leaders from Bijapur and Sukma districts.

Sharma made a direct appeal to Naxalites to abandon arms and rejoin society, promising a grand welcome with black carpets laid out for their return.

The emotional meetings with the mothers have now led them to publicly urge their sons to give up violence and come home, fueling intense speculation across Bastar on whether Hidma will finally surrender.

The government remains firm in its commitment to peace and progress, ready to welcome anyone choosing development over destruction.

With the two mothers' pleas echoing through the region, Bastar awaits a potential turning point in its long battle against insurgency.

