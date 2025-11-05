Chhattisgarh: Dy CM visits injured train crash victims in hospitals

Bilaspur/Raipur Nov 5 In the aftermath of the tragic train accident near Lal Khand in Bilaspur, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Arun Sao visited multiple hospitals across the city on Wednesday to meet with the injured and assess their recovery.

The accident, which occurred on November 4, claimed eleven lives and left twenty others injured, some critically. The Deputy Chief Minister’s visit was a gesture of solidarity and reassurance to the victims and their families, many of whom are still reeling from the shock.

Sao visited various hospitals, where the injured are currently receiving treatment. He interacted personally with the patients, offering words of comfort and wishing them a swift recovery.

He also held discussions with attending doctors and hospital administrators, instructing them to ensure that the best possible medical care is provided without delay or compromise.

Accompanying the Deputy Chief Minister were key district officials, including Bilaspur Mayor Pooja Vidhani, Collector Sanjay Agarwal, Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Kumar, and District Panchayat CEO Sandeep Agarwal.

Their presence underscored the administration’s collective commitment to supporting the victims and managing the crisis with urgency and compassion.

The train accident, which involved a collision between the Gevra Road–Bilaspur MEMU local and a stationary goods train, has been described as one of the deadliest rail tragedies in the region this year.

The impact was so severe that the lead coach of the MEMU train was crushed atop the brake van of the goods train, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Rescue operations continued through Tuesday night, with emergency teams working tirelessly to extricate passengers from the wreckage.

Speaking to the media, Sao expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and reiterated the government’s resolve to provide all necessary assistance to the victims and their families.

He assured that compensation and rehabilitation measures would be expedited and that accountability for the accident would be pursued through official channels.

--IANS

sktr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor