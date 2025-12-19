Chhattisgarh: ED arrests former Dy Secy in liquor scam case

Raipur, Dec 19 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Saumya Chaurasia, a former deputy secretary in the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Office, in connection with the multi-crore liquor scam probe, said an ED press note.

The arrest, made on December 16 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, marks a significant escalation in the investigation into alleged corruption in the state's excise department.

Chaurasia was produced before the Special Court (PMLA) in Raipur, which granted ED custody for three days until December 19. The agency is likely to seek further remand for deeper interrogation, the press note said.

The case originates from an FIR (first information report) filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing (ACB/EOW), Raipur, under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Police probes estimated the scam caused losses exceeding billions to the state exchequer while generating over Rs 2,500 crore in proceeds of crime (POC), benefiting a nexus of bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen, it said.

ED investigations found that Chaurasia received approximately Rs 115.5 crore in illicit funds. Digital evidence, seized documents, and statements portray her as a key accomplice and central coordinator in the liquor syndicate.

Recovered chats allegedly show her facilitating communication between syndicate members, including retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja and Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Evidence further indicates her role in organising the syndicate from its inception, including helping place officials like Arun Pati Tripathi and Niranjan Das in strategic excise positions to manipulate liquor policies for illegal gains.

Previously, the ED arrested several high-profile figures: Anil Tuteja, Arvind Singh, Trilok Singh Dhillon, Arun Pati, Anwar Dhebar, Tripathi (ITS), Congress MLA and former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma, and Chaitanya Baghel, the ED press note said.

The scam allegedly involved a cartel fixing liquor prices, controlling supply chains, and collecting illegal commissions on sales, bypassing regulations during the previous Congress government.

The ED's Raipur Zonal Office continues the probe, with more arrests possible as it traces the money trail and uncovers deeper syndicate links.

