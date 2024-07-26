Chhattisgarh: Empty Passenger Train Derails After Hitting Fallen Tree in Kanker, Loco Pilot Injured

In Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Friday, the engine of an empty passenger train was derailed after striking a massive tree that had fallen across the tracks. The incident resulted in minor injuries to the loco pilot.

The incident occurred in the early hours between Bhanupratappur and Gudum villages when the empty DEMU passenger train, en route from Dallirajhara (Balod district) to Antagarh (Kanker district), struck the fallen tree, according to a railway official.

The train, which operates from Antagarh to Raipur, was scheduled to depart for the capital at 4:30 a.m. from Antagarh. The locomotive collided with a large banyan tree that had fallen onto the tracks due to heavy rainfall in the area over the past few days, leading to the derailment of its two front wheels. The loco pilot suffered bruises in the incident. Following the alert, railway and security personnel were dispatched to the site, located in a Naxal-affected region, and efforts were initiated to restore the train to the tracks.

