Chhattisgarh Encounter: 12 Naxalites Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Bijapur

At least twelve Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, February 9. The gunfight broke out at a forest in the Indravati National Park area in the morning when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official told the news agency PTI.

"As per preliminary information, 12 Naxalites were killed in the gunfight," he said. Intermittent exchange of fire was still underway in the area and further details were awaited, he added.

Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests under the National Park area of ​​​​District Bijapur. Search operation is going on: Bastar Police pic.twitter.com/3Sgy8GVlcj — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2025

