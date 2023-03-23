Chhattisgarh: Encounter breaks out between Naxals, security forces in Sukma forest

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 23 : An encounter broke out in the forests under the Konta Police Station area in Kottalendra on Thursday, Sukma, said Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma.

A total of five Naxals have been arrested and 4-5 have been injured, added the SP.

A search at the incident site is underway.

Legal action has been taken at the Errabor police station in relation to the above incident.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between police and Naxals near Bacheli police station in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday night when the Naxals tried to set fire to a JCB machine and a truck used for doubling the railway track, said the police.

A JCB machine used in railway track doubling work and a truck used to transport iron ore were partially damaged in the incident, as per the police.

On Monday, one woman Naxal was killed in an encounter with the police in the forests in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The encounter had taken place at around 6:30 am in the morning on Monday in the forests between Korcholi and Todka under Gangalur police station.

The operation was launched by the Bijapur District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF), after which there was an exchange of fire between the Naxal and the security forces.

The police had also recovered 12-bore rifles.

