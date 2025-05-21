Chhattisgarh Encounter: Over 26 Naxals Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Narayanpur

Over Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district. The Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sharma, confirmed the report. The search operation, which began in the early hours of Wednesday, May 21, in the dense Abujhmad forests, involved security personnel from multiple districts.

As per the information, the security group surrounded senior Maoist leaders based on intelligence inputs. The encounter between the District Reserve Guard (DRG) teams and the Naxals broke out, which marks the largest operation in recent weeks.

The gunfight with Naxals comes just two weeks after another operation in Bijapur, where 15 Naxals were gunned down by the security forces near the Karregutta Hills along the Telangana border.

Chhattisgarh Speaker Dr Raman Singh said, "I congratulate Chhattisgarh Police on their success for this big operation. No police personnel were harmed in this operation except for one injury. I also congratulate Union Home Minister, the CM and Vijay Sharma ji."