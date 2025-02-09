Chhattisgarh Encounter: Two Jawans Martyred Killed, 2 Injured in Gunfight With Naxalites in Bijapur; 12 Maoists Killed

Two jawans of the Indian Army were killed, and two others were injured in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, said Bastar Police on Sunday morning, February 9. The gunfight took place in the forests under the National Park area where 12 Maoists have also been killed in the encounter.

The encounter took place after a joint operation team of security forces was launched after receiving a tip from an informer on the presence of Maoists in a specific area of the park. A search operation was launched by soldiers in which 12 Maoists were gunned down.

Chhattisgarh: 2 jawans lost their lives, 2 injured in an encounter with Naxalites in the forests under the National Park area of ​​​​District Bijapur. Search operation is going on: Bastar Police



Inspector General of Police for Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, confirmed that the jawans killed in the encounter were from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) – state-level forces that specialise in anti-Maoist operations.

“Two other jawans have suffered injuries and a helicopter is taking off to evacuate them to Raipur for treatment,” an official told Indian Express.