Chhattisgarh ex-DGP DM Awasthi calls top Maoist Basavaraju’s killing ‘historic’ success

Raipur, May 22 Hailing the success of security forces in killing top Maoist Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju as a ‘historic’ achievement, former Chhattisgarh Police chief D.M. Awasthi described it as the first gun-battle ever in which a general secretary-level rebel has been killed.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, the former Director General of Police also praised the intelligence input that led to the operation, claiming that the government seems on track to end Maoism much earlier than the March 31, 2026, deadline.

Excerpts of the interview:

IANS: How do you see this entire anti-Maoist operation, which resulted in the killing of Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju in Abujhmarh forests?

Awasthi: I believe Wednesday's anti-Maoist operation is the most successful ever in the history of Chhattisgarh. To date, no Maoist of the level of ‘General Secretary’ has ever been killed in an encounter in the state.

The level at which operations have taken place in the last year, including Wednesday's operation, should be called a milestone or a record. This is a big success.

IANS: Considering that Basavaraju lived under a heavy security cover and was under the protection of about 50 Maoists. What kind of challenges would have been in taking him down?

Awasthi: The input of the force was good. It must be said that the intelligence information was very good. The planning done according to that was also very good, to kill such a big leader. He had a heavy security cover. Around 30-50 bodyguards were trained commandos. The way success was achieved, by breaking through all of them, I think that this should be considered a very big success in the history of anti-Maoist action in India.

IANS: How beneficial has the creation of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh in 2015 been?

Awasthi: In 2014, when PM Narendra Modi's government came to power, a policy was made to end Maoism. At that time, Raman Singh was the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The DRG was formed in 2015. In 2016, we recruited more DRG jawans and gave them special training, which was very good.

They were trained in India's prestigious institutes. They received training in jungle warfare there. After which they returned.

As roads and camps were established, people started entering the Left Wing-affected areas. That is why DRG has become a very professional force, and it has shown this by conducting a big operation.

IANS: Do you think that the security forces are on course to eradicate Maoism by March 31, 2026?

Awasthi: The way Maoists have been killed in operations conducted in the last few months, I believe that instead of March 2026, the menace may get over by December 2025 itself. There is a rainy season of two to four months ahead, and some work will be needed during that. If we continue in this manner, considering Wednesday’s operation, the Maoists are on the back foot, and I think LWE should be over by December.

IANS: There are continuous appeals for peace talks from the Maoists. Do you think that after the killing of such a big Maoist leader, the offer should be accepted?

Awasthi: I believe, today, the Maoists are on the back foot. This is reflected by their proposal for talks. But such offers are always made when they need time to regain strength. As far as the current circumstances are concerned, the Central government as well as the state government have a surrender policy, they can contact them if they want.

Efforts have been made by the governments to hold talks earlier, but they kept making unfair demands like removing forces and their camps from the region. After such operations, when big leaders are killed, the smaller cadres are likely to surrender.

IANS: Will the killing of Basava Raju have a bearing on LWE in border areas of Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh?

Awasthi: There was a lot of Maoism in Telangana when it was a part of Andhra Pradesh. The security forces conducted operations for many years, and Maoism was eradicated, to a large extent. All those who escaped and took refuge in ​​Chhattisgarh took advantage of the forests and stayed here for a long time. After ending this, I don't think there is any scope left now. The original areas of Maadh, Bijapur, Indravati area and Gadchiroli area are all facing operations. Now, there is no place left for Maoists to hide in Chhattisgarh.

