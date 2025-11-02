Chhattisgarh farmer honoured with Khubchand Baghel Krishak Ratna award for organic innovation

Baloda Bazar, Nov 2 In a heartening testament to rural resilience, Vaman Tikriha, a dedicated farmer from the modest village of Muswadih in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar district, has been honoured with the prestigious “Dr Khubchand Baghel Krishak Ratna Award” for 2025-26.

Announced on 2 November in Baloda Bazar, this accolade marks the first occasion since the state's formation that a local agriculturist from the area has claimed this state-level recognition, igniting widespread celebration across the community.

Tikriha's journey embodies the transformative power of innovation in farming. Having tilled the land since 1990 and championing organic methods from 2001, he has turned limited resources into a model of sustainable prosperity after a quarter-century of perseverance.

The award celebrates pioneers who advance agriculture through novel techniques, natural practices, and diversified revenue streams, and Tikriha's achievements vividly illustrate this ethos.

Speaking to IANS, Tikriha shared his approach: focusing on organic aromatic rice, including commercial varieties such as Mahamaya and Swarna. His fields also yield an array of horticultural produce, from plums, guavas, and lemons to sweet potatoes and cranberries.

Bolstered by governmental grants, he integrates fish farming, which yields an extra one to two lakh rupees each year, alongside animal husbandry. These ventures, supported by official schemes, have stabilised his earnings and amplified profits.

Tikriha advocates diversification, urging fellow farmers to move beyond paddy monoculture.

He calls on authorities to extend agricultural research centres deeper into rural heartlands, enabling direct access to cutting-edge technologies and training. The honour has resonated profoundly.

From village lanes to district offices, joy abounds, affirming that diligence and ingenuity can elevate farming to inspirational heights.

Tikriha's wife, Madhuri, expressed the family's elation, "We never dreamt of such recognition. It fills us with pride. Young people today seek opportunities afar, yet agriculture, aided by modern tools and state initiatives, offers rewarding paths right here."

This award not only crowns Tikriha's endeavours but also spotlights Chhattisgarh's farmers as beacons of innovation, nourishing the nation while cultivating progress.

In an era where artificial intelligence aids precision farming worldwide, Tikriha's organic triumphs remind us that human resolve, paired with policy support, remains the bedrock of agricultural evolution.

His story inspires a new generation to root their futures in the soil, proving that from struggle springs enduring pride.

--IANS

sktr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor