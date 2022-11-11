Chhattisgarh: Fire breaks out at Madras hotel in Surajpur; no casualty reported

A massive fire broke out at Madras hotel situated in the main city of Surajpur district late Thursday night, says police.

Upon getting the information about the incident, the police team and the fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and started the rescue operation. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Around eight fire brigade vehicles from three districts, including Ambikapur and Koriya districts reached the spot and brought the fire under control after the efforts of three hours.

Surajpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Madhulika Singh said that the fire broke out at Madras Hotel around 11 pm. The police team and fire brigade team rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation. The fire was brought under control. Nonetheless, the reason for the fire was not known. The FSL would investigate the spot after the rescue operation and then the reason for the fire would be known, she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor