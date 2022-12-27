Chhattisgarh: Former PWD minister Rajesh Munat slams state government over 'Skywalk Project'

The 'Skywalk Project' has once again heated up the politics in the state. Former state PWD minister and BJP leader Rajesh Munat slammed the Congress-led state government over the pending construction work of the Skywalk project.

Munat on Monday said, "The state government could not do the development work inside the city. The Congress party had kept the controversy from the beginning regarding the construction of the Skywalk in the interest of the public. Today no development work of Congress party is visible in this Raipur city. The Congress has to make accusations inspired by politics."

"There is an approval from administration regarding the skywalk, there are no irregularities in the work. The entire administrative officers, the finance department, approved it. The work was going on but why has the work been stopped for the last four years, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel should answer it," he said.

"Did the people of Raipur not vote for the Congress party, then why step-motherly behaviour to Raipur. The government did not do a single construction work in the city in the last four years. Far from construction, the environment in Raipur is continuously deteriorating. We will continue to fight against the government," Munat added.

Earlier in the day, reacting over Munat's remark of being framed in the Skywalk issue, CM Baghel said, "The investigation has not even started and they are saying that they are being framed. I was being told to cooperate with the ED, now his language has been changed immediately as soon as it came on his own. Now, he should cooperate."

( With inputs from ANI )

