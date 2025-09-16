Chhattisgarh govt prepares for 'Sewa Pakhwada' ahead of PM Modi's birthday tomorrow

Raipur, Sept 16 Akin to other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai-led Chhattisgarh government has prepared an eleborate plan of action for the observance of 'Sewa Pakhwada', a fortnight-long service initiative, from September 17 to October 2.

This period coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 and culminates on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

Various government departments and organisations are joining hands to organise several programmes across the country.

"'Sewa Pakhwada' beginning on PM Modi's birthday (September 17) will witness various types of activities and services to the people of Chhattisgarh. All departments of the state government and organisations have made their own plan for serving the people," Chief Minister Sai said.

The state Ministers as well as the BJP leaders leading different departments in the Chhatisgarh government and organisations have prepared to swing into action after PM Modi will begin the 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign during his visit to neighbouring Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sharma, said that apart from statewide cleanliness drive, medical and blood-donation camps, the state government has planned to organise various activities and services in remote villages.

"During this fortnight 'Sewa Pakhwada', we have planed to organise camps in villages and provide services to the people. For instance, we have planned to provide driving licences to every youth in some villages and resolve conflicts between two gram panchayats, etc," Deputy CM Sharma told IANS.

Sharing his own feeling for PM Modi, Deputy CM Sharma said that whenever he meets the Prime Minister, he emerges with fresh energy.

"PM Modi has always encouraged for service to the people. I have a lot of memories with PM Modi since the very first time I met him after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhatisgarh," he added.

Another Cabinet Minister in the BJP-led Chhattisgarh government, Kedar Kashyap, said that there are many qualities in PM Modi that has always been a learning, but his "commitment, determination and how to use time" are the qualities which inspired me a lot.

Notably, PM Modi will arrive Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, a tribal-dominated district and flag off various services and will also address the gathering.

He will also lay the foundation stone of 'PM MITRA Park', setting the road for the state to become a textile hub of the country.

