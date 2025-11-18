Chhattisgarh govt to extend power scheme up to 200 units: CM Sai

Raipur, Nov 18 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Tuesday that the BJP-led state government will extend the "half electricity bill' scheme to cover up to 200 units of electricity consumption, a significant increase from the current 100-unit cap.

Chief Minister Sai made this statement at the Assembly building where he had come to attend the special one-day session on "issues centered on the 25 years of parliamentary journey of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly".

"Chhattisgarh BJP wanted to make this special day historic, our government announced that consumers using up to 200-unit electricity will pay half of the total bill," he said during an interaction with the press at the Assembly premises.

He added that the BJP-led state government is committed to provide benefit of schemes of the Centre and the state to help the people of Chhattisgarh.

Speaking on 25 years of foundation of the state, he also said, "Chhattisgarh has witnessed tremendous growth in the past 25 years. Our government is committed to ensure the growth of Chhattisgarh and its people."

This expansion follows the earlier reduction of the limit from 400 to 100 units of electricity earlier in August this year, for which CM Sai's government was facing criticism from the Congress.

This 'half bill' scheme, which covers more than 45 lakh domestic electricity consumers in Chhattisgarh, was introduced during former CM Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in 2019.

Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij, while responding to Chief Minister Sai's statement, said that the Congress has been building pressure on the BJP government to increase the limit of consuming electricity up to 400 units, which was introduced by Congress government in 2019.

The one-day special Assembly session was the part of Chhattisgarh's 25 years celebration programmes going on since November 1 in the state.

