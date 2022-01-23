Chhattisgarh govt's flagship scheme 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' to feature in state's Republic Day tableau

The theme of Chhattisgarh's tableau for the upcoming Republic Day is "Godhan Nyay Yojana", a state government scheme under which products are made out of cow dung purchased from farmers, providing employment and a stable income to people, especially women.

Cow dung is purchased from farmers at Rs 2 per kilogram and over 7,000 Gauthans have been established for this purpose. Later, various products are made out of the dung purchased. It provides a source of employment to women which are a part of various self-help groups. Vermicompost is also prepared using cow dung.

Speaking to ANI, Umesh Mishra, Additional Director, Director of Public Relations of Chhattisgarh government said, "Chhattisgarh's tableau for the Republic Day parade is inspired by Godhan Nyay Yojana. Under this cow dung is purchased at Rs 2 per kg and used to create various products, including vermicompost. The role of self-help groups in this scheme is huge and this provides employment to lakhs of women."

This scheme has helped people put unused cow dung, which is otherwise used to spread filth, to good use. Electricity and natural paint are also being made using dung, added Mishra.

Mishra said that the state government looks forward to present this government scheme to the entire country on the occasion of Republic Day.

Godhan Nyaya Yojana was launched on July 20, 2020, in Chhattisgarh, on the occasion of the Hareli festival for procurement of cow dung at the rate of Rs. 2 per kg.

( With inputs from ANI )

