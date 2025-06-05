Chhattisgarh: Hardcore Maoist Sudhakar eliminated in gunfight with security forces

Raipur, June 5 Sudhakar, also known as Nar Singhachalam, a central committee member of the group, has been killed in a fierce gun-battle in the dense forest of Bijapur, Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

He was a highly wanted Maoist figure in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, with authorities having placed Rs 1 crore bounty on him.

Confirming his death, officials said he was eliminated in a fierce battle against Maoists which is going on in the dense forests of Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

Gunfire has been raging since Thursday morning, with forces having moved in on intelligence indicating the presence of top Maoist leaders in the National Park region.

Top Maoist Central Committee member Sudhakar was active for 30 years in Bastar’s Indravati Tiger Reserve, Bijapur.

In the last six months, security forces have eliminated three Central Committee members, Maoist chief Basavaraju, and over 150 high-profile Maoists across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Sudhakar’s elimination is a big success for the ongoing mission of the Union government to make India LWE-free by early 2026.

Bastar IG (Inspector General) P. Sundarraj has acknowledged the on-going encounter. The operation is being spearheaded by a joint force comprising DRG, STF, and Cobra units.

When security personnel ventured into the area for reconnaissance, they were met with an ambush, officials said.

The Maoists, lying in wait, unleashed a volley of bullets upon the advancing team. The forces responded in kind, igniting an intense exchange of fire.

The combing operation remains active, as reports suggest that high-ranking members of the Maoists group, may be in the vicinity.

Key officials overseeing the operation include Bijapur SP Jitendra Kumar Yadav and others.

Additionally, senior officers such as ADG Naxal Ops Vivekanand Sinha, Bastar IG P Sundarraj, and CRPF IG Rakesh Agarwal are closely monitoring the situation. This latest encounter underscores the on-going battle between state forces and the insurgent group.

Just weeks ago, on May 21, a major operation resulted in the elimination of 27 Maoists, including Basavaraju, who carried a reward of Rs 1.5 crore.

Seven days ago, security forces unveiled details of the Karregutta operation, a prolonged effort spanning 24 days along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border that culminated in the deaths of 31 insurgents.

The campaign against Maoist elements continues relentlessly, with repeated intelligence pointing to their presence in critical areas like the Indravati Tiger Reserve.

Acting on such information, security personnel were dispatched to Bijapur, where yet another intense battle is unfolding. Gunfire continues to ring out across the forests, marking another chapter in this long-running conflict.

