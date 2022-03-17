Chhattisgarh Health Minister demands expulsion of Kapil Sibal from Congress for slamming high command

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Thursday demanded the expulsion of senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal over his remarks against the Gandhi family after the grand old national party's poll debacle in five states.

Sibal had made critical remarks about the party high command and said he was not surprised by results in five state elections. The leadership should have worked out a plan for the party's rejuvenation, he said.

Speaking to ANI, Deo said, "Kapil Sibal has crossed the limits of discipline. Congress should take action against him and should be thrown out of the party. If he is a popular leader, he should form his own separate party. Making such remarks against the party on another platform damages the party."

Citing an example of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, Deo said that the latter was expelled from the Congress party because he also used to make remarks against his own party on other platforms.

"Ajit Jogi was also a popular leader of Congress, but as he constantly criticized the party outside the party forum, the Congress continued to suffer in Chhattisgarh. So later, he was expelled from the party. Today, Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh," Deo stated.

He further said that the top leadership of Congress should take action against those who make indisciplined statements against the party.

"Apart from Kapil Sibal, if any leader makes sharply critical statements, then the top leadership of Congress should take action. The leaders who talk about leaving the Congress party in challenging situations weaken the party," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

