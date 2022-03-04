Chhattisgarh Health Minister writes to Mandaviya, expresses concerns over future of medical students returning from Ukraine

With stranded medical students returning to India under Operation Ganga amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo on Friday wrote to Union Heath Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressing concerns about their "further education", and said that their future of all those students has been under question mark due to the "dire situation" in the Eastern European country.

"Medical students returning to India due to Ukraine crisis were studying in different parts, they all have different conditions, but due to this dire situation, the future of all those students has come under a question mark. Therefore, we should think seriously about all those students," Singhdeo said in his letter written in Hindi.

The state Health Minister further suggested the accommodation of all the returnee students in the existing medical colleges of the country according to a prescribed procedure.

"At present, there is a provision of screening test for the registration of Indian students who have completed their medical education from Ukraine and other countries. Similarly, considering this as a special case, for admission to the medical colleges of the affected students, such a method should be adopted after deliberation in which all the students are allotted additional seats in the medical colleges of the country after evaluation by screening test on the basis of their study period. Adjustments should be made so that the future of the affected students can be secured and assured," he wrote in his letter.

Meanwhile, the Central government said on Friday that over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine border following advisories issued to them.

( With inputs from ANI )

