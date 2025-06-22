Chhattisgarh: HM Shah lays foundation stone for NFSU campus, state forensic lab

Raipur, June 22 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus in Naya Raipur, marking a significant step in strengthening the criminal justice infrastructure in Chhattisgarh.

The Rs 350 crore project, to be built over 40 acres, is part of the Centre’s broader strategy to enhance scientific investigation and law enforcement capabilities across India. State Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai shared a short video of his visit on his X handle. The campus in Raipur is expected to offer advanced training, research, and education in forensic sciences, catering not only to Chhattisgarh but to neighbouring states as well.

Alongside the NFSU ceremony, HM Shah also performed bhoomi-pujan for a state-run forensic laboratory, which will serve as a vital support system for law enforcement agencies in the region. These developments are part of the Centre’s commitment to integrating science and technology into policing, and ensuring faster, more accurate investigations and convictions.

Later in the day, the Home Minister chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and top officials of police from Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states to review ongoing anti-Naxal operations.

The meeting touched upon coordinated actions between central forces and state police, the surrender policy, and rehabilitation strategies in affected districts. On occasion, HM Shah has reiterated his earlier deadline—March 31, 2026—for the complete eradication of Naxalism from India, underlining the importance of intelligence-driven, forensic-led policing in achieving this goal.

On Monday, the Home Minister is expected to visit Narayanpur district, where he will interact with BSF (Border Security Force) personnel and villagers in the remote Abujhmad region. HM Shah is set to visit Irkbhatti, a remote region in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, on Monday, where he is expected to spend nearly three hours engaging with local communities and security personnel.

During his visit, the Home Minister will hold direct interactions with members of the Abujhmariya tribal community to gain first-hand insights into the implementation of the state’s flagship welfare initiative, the ‘Niyad Nella Narayan Yojana.’ He will also distribute educational materials to local children as part of the government’s outreach to underserved populations in insurgency-affected areas.

In a gesture of appreciation, the Home Minister will meet with the security personnel involved in the operation that led to the neutralisation of Naxal commander Basavaraju. Since the BJP government took office in Chhattisgarh, over 427 Maoists have been killed in joint operations, with authorities stressing that development and modern policing go hand in hand.

