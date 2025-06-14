Chhattisgarh Horror: Couple Allegedly Poison 3 Children, Attempts Suicide Over Financial Crisis

A shocking incident has came to light where Couple allegedly gave poison to their three children because of which they died. After giving them poison they also consumed the substance while having dinner, however they are alive and currently are in critical condition. The incident occurred in Paralkot Village-70, under Partapur police station limits, on Friday night, an official said.

As per the PTI reports initial details revealed that, Devendra Bairagi (36) and his wife allegedly gave poison to their daughters, Jutika Bairagi (9) and Dipiti (12), and six-year-old son Devraj, and also consumed the substance while having dinner.

Children lost their life while, neighbours admitted the couple to Pakhanjore Civil Hospital and alerted the police, according to an official. The couple remains in critical condition. Neighbours reported the family was experiencing financial difficulties. The matter is under investigation.