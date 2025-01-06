Chhattisgarh: Security Forces' Vehicle Targeted in IED Blast Near Bijapur; Probe Underway
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 6, 2025 03:00 PM2025-01-06T15:00:12+5:302025-01-06T15:01:21+5:30
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast was reported in the Bijapur district on Monday. According to a police official, ...
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast was reported in the Bijapur district on Monday. According to a police official, the incident is under investigation, and more details are expected to emerge. No immediate casualties or injuries have been reported, but authorities are on high alert.
Chhattisgarh | IED blast in Bijapur district. More details awaited: Police official— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2025
Chhattisgarh | IED blast on security force's vehicle in Bijapur district. More details awaited: IG Bastar— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2025
Security forces have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to trace the perpetrators and ensure public safety. Bijapur is part of the Bastar division, which has been a hotspot for Maoist activities.Open in app