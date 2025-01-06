Chhattisgarh: Security Forces' Vehicle Targeted in IED Blast Near Bijapur; Probe Underway

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast was reported in the Bijapur district on Monday. According to a police official, the incident is under investigation, and more details are expected to emerge. No immediate casualties or injuries have been reported, but authorities are on high alert.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to trace the perpetrators and ensure public safety. Bijapur is part of the Bastar division, which has been a hotspot for Maoist activities.