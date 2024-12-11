Chhattisgarh IED Blast: Two DRG Jawans Injured in Explosion in Bijapur; One Naxal Killed

Two personnel of the District Reserve Guards (DRG) were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, December 11, said police. The police said one naxal was also killed in an encounter with security forces.

According to Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Yadav, "Two DRG jawans injured in IED blast and one naxal killed in exchange of fire in Bijapur; Search operation underway."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Kill 35-Year-Old BJP Worker in Bijapur; 5th Civilian Murder in Last Seven Days.

Chhattisgarh | Two DRG jawans injured in IED blast and one naxal killed in exchange of fire in Bijapur; Search operation underway: SP Bijapur, Jitendra Yadav — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2024

The injured jawans are rushed to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.