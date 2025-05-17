Chhattisgarh liquor scam: ACB-EOW raid uncovers key evidence across multiple districts

Raipur, May 17 In a sweeping crackdown on the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, teams from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offence Wing (EOW) launched coordinated raids across multiple districts, including Sukma, Jagdalpur, Dantewada, Ambikapur, and Raipur on Saturday.

The operation, spanning over 15 locations, primarily targeted individuals linked to former minister Kawasi Lakhma, sources said.

Authorities have reportedly seized a trove of documents and digital evidence, intensifying the probe into the alleged financial misconduct.

Sources indicate that many of the raided properties belong to associates of Lakhma, further deepening suspicions surrounding his involvement.

Among the key locations searched were the residences of some prominent political figures and businessmen.

A team of 8-10 officers arrived in two vehicles, meticulously examining financial records. Meanwhile, the EOW-ACB team continues to scrutinise documents for potential evidence of wrongdoings in the liquor scam.

Reacting to the ongoing raids and investigation, Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai affirmed that the state and central agencies are diligently pursuing the case.

He assured that any individual found guilty will face legal consequences. The crackdown extended to political families in Dantewada, including figures known for their close ties to Lakhma.

Four locations in Sukma district were also raided, including three sites in the district headquarters and one in Tongpal. The operation targeted multiple business locations directly or indirectly linked to Lakhma’s network, said sources.

Officials are currently analysing critical documents and transaction records, with expectations that more high-profile names may emerge as the investigation progresses.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier stated, while arresting Kawasi Lakhma in January this year, that he had played a pivotal role in the liquor syndicate, facilitating policy changes that led to the introduction of the FL-10 license in Chhattisgarh.

The agency claims that Lakhma was fully aware of irregularities within the excise department but failed to intervene, allowing the illicit network to thrive. This ongoing investigation is expected to uncover deeper layers of corruption, potentially implicating more influential figures in the days ahead.

