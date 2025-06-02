Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Court reserves order on ACB-EOW's plea for extended remand of businessman

Raipur, June 2 Liquor businessman Vijay Bhatia, currently under a one-day judicial remand in connection with the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, was presented before Raipur's Special Court on Monday.

During the proceedings, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Chhattisgarh, petitioned for an extension of his custody to seven days.

Following arguments from both sides, the court has reserved its order, reports and sources said. The Anti-Corruption Bureau and Economic Offences Wing had previously produced Bhatia before courts in Delhi and Raipur on Sunday.

Following deliberations, he was placed under judicial custody for a day, with the EOW now seeking an extension of his remand for an additional seven days, said the sources.

On Sunday, the EOW conducted extensive raids at multiple locations associated with Bhatia in Durg-Bhilai, uncovering significant documents believed to be crucial to the ongoing investigation.

After arresting Bhatia in Delhi, officials presented him before the court. Due to Sunday’s court holiday, he was placed before the remand court, which sent him to judicial custody for one day.

Bhatia had evaded authorities since a raid was conducted at his residence two years ago. During Sunday’s operation, household staff were permitted to continue their duties while undergoing interrogation. Female officers were present to ensure the process was conducted thoroughly.

After remaining in hiding since an Enforcement Directorate raid two years ago, Bhatia has now been apprehended by the EOW.

The ACB and EOW arrested Bhatia in connection with the Chhattisgarh liquor scam and transported him to Raipur while simultaneously conducting raids at six of his properties in Durg-Bhilai.

On Sunday, EOW officials arrived at his Bhilai residence, thoroughly searching the premises and interrogated the occupants. Two years ago, on former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s birthday, the ED had raided the residences of his political advisor, Officer on Special Duty, and Bhatia himself, sparking political tensions between the BJP and Congress.

Recently, ACB and EOW teams raided 39 locations linked to the liquor scam, recovering Rs 90 lakh in cash, gold, silver, and electronic devices.

The ED is actively investigating allegations of financial misappropriation exceeding Rs 2,000 crore, with reports suggesting a syndicate of officials and private businessmen orchestrated the fraudulent liquor distribution scheme between 2019 and 2022.

