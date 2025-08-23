Chhattisgarh liquor scam probe: Chaitanya Baghel sent to third 14-day judicial custody

Raipur, Aug 23 In a fresh development in the on-going investigation into Chhattisgarh’s multi-crore liquor scam, a special court has once again sent Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, to 14-day judicial custody.

This marks the third such extension since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 18 following a raid at his residence in Bhilai.

The ED, which is probing alleged money laundering linked to the liquor syndicate that operated between 2019 and 2022, had earlier sought a five-day custodial remand citing fresh leads that emerged during the confrontation process.

ED counsel Saurabh Pandey told reporters that while the agency did not find it necessary to keep Baghel in continued custody, new facts had surfaced during interrogation, prompting the request for additional remand.

“We arranged confrontation with him and reviewed the evidence. Though extended custody wasn’t essential, some new facts came to light. Hence, we sought five days of remand,” Pandey said.

However, the court opted for judicial custody instead, reserving ED’s right to seek further custodial interrogation if needed.

“We may demand two days of remand later, depending on the investigation’s progress,” he added.

The ED has repeatedly flagged Baghel’s alleged non-cooperative attitude during questioning.

Officials claim that despite being confronted with documents and statements, Baghel has withheld key information and failed to provide satisfactory responses.

During earlier remand periods, he was interrogated over suspected laundering of Rs 16.7 crore through real estate ventures, allegedly part of a larger Rs 2,100 crore scam involving off-the-books liquor sales and manipulation of licenses.

The court’s decision to extend judicial custody comes amid rising political tensions in the state.

The Congress party has accused central agencies of targeting opposition leaders, while Bhupesh Baghel has maintained that the investigation is politically motivated.

Nonetheless, both father and son have pledged cooperation with the legal process.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 6, with the ED expected to present further findings. As the probe deepens, Chaitanya Baghel remains lodged in Raipur Central Jail, awaiting the next legal turn in one of Chhattisgarh’s most high-profile financial investigations.

