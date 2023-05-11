Chhattisgarh: Liquor worth over Rs 42 lakh seized in Narayanpur amid uproar over liquor scam

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 11 : Amid the ongoing uproar over an alleged scam, Chhattisgarh police on Thursday seized liquor worth over Rs 42 lakh in the Narayanpur district.

A truck illegally transporting liquor beneath onion stock was intercepted at Bakhrupara Bazaar ground in the district, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hemsagar Sidar.

"Acting on a precise tip-off, a police team from Narayanpur intercepted a truck parked suspiciously in the Bakhrupara Bazaar area. During checking, police recovered a huge quantity of liquor kept under onion stock. Around 4200 litres of alcohol of separate brands were seized during the raid," said the ASP.

The estimated value of the seized liquor would be over Rs 42 lakh, added the officer.

In this connection, Narayanpur police have registered an offence under the relevant section of the Excise Act against the unidentified person as the driver was not found during the raid, said the ASP.

Based on the packaging, it seems like the alcohol belongs to Madhya Pradesh, adding that further probe into this connection is underway.

Reportedly, the opposition is making massive efforts to corner the ruling Congress over an alleged liquor scam to the tune of around Rs 2000 crore in the state.

The Directorate of Enforcement on May 7 arrested Anwar Dhebar, brother of Congress leader and Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar, who led a criminal syndicate in Chhattisgarh for illegal supply of liquor and collected and laundered money to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore from 2019 to 2022.

A day after the arrest of Anwar Dhebar, in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, the ED said that it had found evidence of "unprecedented corruption" and money laundering worth Rs 2,000 crores, which was being run with the support of high-level politicians and bureaucrats in the state.

