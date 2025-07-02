Chhattisgarh: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Indira Market in Durg

A huge fire broke out at an Indira Market in Durg district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, July 2. After receiving the information four fire tenders reached the spot and engaged in dousing operations. According to the news agency IANS, the blaze erupted in an electronics shop and its adjoining godown at Station Road.

The fire first broke out in an electronics shop called Khatri Electronics on the ground floor of the building. Later, the blaze spread to the second floor of the shopping centre.

Durg, Chhattisgarh: A fire broke out in an electronics shop and its adjoining godown at Station Road, Indira Market. The blaze spread to the second floor of the building. Four fire brigade vehicles were deployed to control the flames. Efforts to douse the fire are still ongoing pic.twitter.com/AvgJnA3ec7 — IANS (@ians_india) July 2, 2025

A video shared by IANS shows smoke blowing from the building, and staff of the electronic stores and other stores are removing selling items to prevent them from burning and damage. Fire brigades were also seen outside the shopping mall.