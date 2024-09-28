Chhattisgarh Minister praises 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', criticises 'Nyay Yatra'

Raipur, Sep 28 Chhattisgarh's Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Speaking with IANS, Jaiswal stressed that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is a crucial initiative and everyone should join it.

"The Swachh Bharat Mission is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You must have noticed that from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister made an appeal to the entire nation to focus on cleanliness. Toilets were constructed in every home. From the Prime Minister’s birthday on September 17 to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, we observe a Swachta Pakhwada. All our workers go to various places like temples, squares, hospitals, and other public spots to conduct cleanliness drives. So, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is a very important campaign, and everyone should participate."

As part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Swachhata Pakhwada had begun on September 17 and under the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign, several cleanliness programmes are being organised across the country.

The Minister made light of Chhattisgarh Congress' Nyay Yatra in protest against the BJP government, launched in the Balodabazar district on Friday, with state Congress President, Deepak Baij, leading the march, which began from Giraudpuri, a significant religious site for the Satnami community. The six-day yatra will conclude on October 2, with a large public meeting at Gandhi Maidan in Raipur, marking Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Responding to this, the Minister said: "The Congress has organised such ‘Nyay Yatras’ before as well. Previously, Rahul Gandhi conducted a march across the nation, and wherever he went, their government vanished. Let them carry on the march, it doesn’t pose any issue."

