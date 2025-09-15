Chhattisgarh mourns loss of lives in bus accident on Varanasi-Lucknow highway

Raipur/Jaunpur, Sep 15 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of four devotees from the state in a devastating road accident that occurred early Monday morning on the Varanasi-Lucknow National Highway near Sihipur village in Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

The accident involved a double-decker sleeper bus carrying around 50 pilgrims from Chhattisgarh, returning from a religious tour of Ayodhya.

According to local police reports, the bus collided with a trailer truck while attempting to overtake it around 5 a.m.

The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely mangled, killing four passengers instantly and leaving at least six others critically injured.

Chief Minister Sai conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and assured that the state government would extend all necessary support to the injured and the families of the deceased.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our state. The devotees had set out on a spiritual journey, and it is deeply painful that it ended in tragedy,” he said in a statement.

Among the deceased were devotees from Kanker district in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, including Asha Bhawal (38), Rekha Bernik (40), Gulab (35), and the bus driver Deepak (40).

The group had embarked on a pilgrimage on September 7, visiting sacred sites such as Amarkantak, Maihar Devi, Chitrakoot, Vrindavan, and Ayodhya.

They were en route to Varanasi when the tragedy struck.

Emergency services, aided by local residents, rushed to the scene and transported the injured to the district hospital in Jaunpur.

Authorities have seized both the bus and the truck involved, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The incident has cast a pall of grief over the region, with many mourning the loss of lives during what was meant to be a sacred journey.

The Chhattisgarh government is coordinating with Uttar Pradesh officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured and the safe return of other passengers.

This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for improved highway safety and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

