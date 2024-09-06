Chhattisgarh: Naxalite IEDs Recovered in Forest; Six Devices Seized in Kondagaon District (Watch Video)

Security personnel have recovered six improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, according to police reports on Friday. During a patrol on Thursday, a district police team found three IEDs, each weighing 4 kg, and three additional IEDs weighing 3 kg each in the Madgaon forest, within the Dhanora police station limits.

The recovery was reported by Anil Vishwakarma, the sub-divisional officer of police for Farasgaon. Naxalites had packed the explosives pressure cookers and concealed them beneath the earth to harm security personnel, he said.

The police's bomb disposal squad successfully neutralized the IEDs, preventing a major tragedy, according to Vishwakarma. Naxalites often plant explosives to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Kondagaon.

